Islamic Movement in Nigeria applauds Senators for pro-Palestine stand

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, led by Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, has praised Senators Abdul Ningi and Muhammad Adamu Aliero for openly expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people during a Senate session, calling their action a “noble expression of conscience, justice, and humanity''.

In a statement issued on behalf of the leadership of the Islamic Movement by Sheikh Sidi Munir Minasara in Sokoto, the group highlighted that Senator Ningi, during the Senate proceedings, appeared wearing black attire and a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh, raising two fingers in a gesture of resistance while chanting “Free Palestine''. Senator Aliero, although not wearing a keffiyeh, echoed the same slogan in solidarity.

The Islamic Movement described this act as a display of moral courage and human empathy. The statement further urged other members of Nigeria’s National Assembly, regardless of religious or political affiliation, to follow this example and publicly condemn Israel’s atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

The statement also referenced the long history of the Palestinian struggle and reaffirmed that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria has consistently supported the Palestinian cause, notably through the annual commemoration of Quds Day and public demonstrations defending Palestinian rights.

The message concluded with a reaffirmation of their commitment, stating:

“We renew our dedication to defending the oppressed everywhere, and we once again declare our solidarity with the people of Palestine in their legitimate struggle for freedom and justice''.

