Sheikh Zakzaky’s vision inspires resistance, resilience: Nigerian activist

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nigerian activist Bilqis Kabir Saeed shares personal journey and Quranic insights at Imam Reza University’s trauma recovery forum.

Bilqis Kabir Saeed, a member of Islamic Resistance Movement in Nigeria, spoke at the “Growth After Trauma” forum hosted by the Psychology and Counseling Center of Imam Reza University’s women’s campus.

The event featured prominent figures in resistance literature, including Fatemeh Doostkami and Seyyedeh Azam Hosseini, author of bestseller book Da.

Saeed explored the political and social views of Sheikh Zakzaky, founder of the movement, whose teachings are rooted in the Quran and emphasize self-awareness and human rights.

She explained: “The movement began during Zakzaky’s student years and focused on educating Muslims about their social, political, and cultural rights”.

Born into a devout Shia family, Saeed described how her upbringing shaped her commitment to civic struggle.

“The Nigerian government responded to the movement with harsh repression, including Zakzaky’s nine-year imprisonment”, she noted.

“Despite a century of British colonial influence”, she said, “Nigeria’s current legal structures still marginalize Muslim communities. Zakzaky insists that laws must be based on Islamic teachings to ensure true justice”.

Elsewhere in the event, Seyyedeh Azam Hosseini recounted Saeed’s wartime injuries and survival during a military raid, when she hid for three days in Zakzaky’s home while soldiers executed wounded civilians.

“After escaping to Iran, Saeed lost her husband to the violence but pursued a degree in pediatric nursing and achieved notable academic and personal growth”, she said.

Both speakers emphasized the importance of finding meaning in hardship. They argued that individuals facing trauma must choose between despair and personal transformation. True growth, they said, begins when one understands the deeper purpose behind life’s challenges.

