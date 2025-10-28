Over 11,000 marriage ceremonies held at Imam Reza Shrine in six months

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 11,000 marriage ceremonies were conducted at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad during the first half of the current Iranian year, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Hojat-ol-Islam Alireza Pourali, head of marriage officiants at the Imam Reza shrine, said that 11,356 marriage contracts were registered at the Sheikh Tousi Hall between March and September 2025.

“With the participation of family members and relatives, it is estimated that over 300,000 pilgrims visited the shrine to attend marriage ceremonies during this period,” he said. “This shows the growing enthusiasm of young couples to begin their married life near the holy shrine.”

He noted that the number of weddings fluctuated throughout the year. “During the first and last ten days of Muharram, when mourning ceremonies are held, marriage registrations stop completely,” Pourali explained. “However, in Rabi al-Awwal, especially on the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, we recorded the highest number — 597 marriages in a single day.”

Pourali added that couples from abroad also choose the shrine for their weddings. “This reflects the shrine’s spiritual and cultural appeal for Muslims around the world,” he said, calling for improved facilities to accommodate the increasing demand.

He said couples can register through the Nasim Razavi app or the Aqd Razavi online system. Applications are processed via the “Kosar” cultural platform, where each couple receives a tracking code to follow ceremony arrangements and related services.

Due to high demand, he noted, the Sheikh Tousi Hall sometimes struggles to host all ceremonies, as it also serves as a prayer space.

“We are working to expand digital infrastructure and streamline procedures so that couples can experience a memorable and spiritually fulfilling beginning to their married life,” Pourali said.

