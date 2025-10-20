Turath Razavi journal donated to Blue Mosque library in Yerevan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Reza shrine’s academic publication enriches Armenian center for Islamic and Iranian studies.

In a move to deepen cultural and academic ties between Iran and Armenia, the international journal Turath Razavi was donated to the specialized library of the historic Blue Mosque in Yerevan.

The donation was made by Mohsen Asadi-Movahhed, a doctoral student in international law at Razavi University of Islamic Sciences (RUIS), under the auspices of the university’s Research Affairs Office. The handover took place in the presence of Hoj. Rafeeian, imam of the Blue Mosque.

As the only remaining mosque in Yerevan, the Blue Mosque stands as a vibrant symbol of Iranian architecture and heritage. Adorned with turquoise tilework, it serves as a hub for religious, cultural, and educational activities, attracting Iranian residents and Armenian scholars alike.

Its library, rich in resources on Iranian and Islamic studies, has become a reference point for students, researchers, and cultural tourists seeking deeper knowledge of Islamic civilization and Persian culture.

Turath Razavi is an English-language academic journal published by RUIS. It focuses on interdisciplinary research centered on the cultural and religious heritage of Imam Reza shrine and the teachings of Imam Reza.

The donation not only expands the library’s scholarly holdings but also introduces Armenian academics to the intellectual and spiritual contributions of Iranian religious institutions.

