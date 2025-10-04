Carrying martyr Nasrallah’s legacy, war continues until Zionist defeat: Iraqi cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: At a memorial ceremony in Mashhad, Baghdad’s Friday prayer leader emphasized the enduring struggle against Zionism under the banner of religious leadership, praising the unifying roles of martyrs Soleimani and Nasrallah in the resistance front.

The first anniversary of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was commemorated on evening of September 30 in Shohada Square, Mashhad, in a ceremony organized by the Quranic Affairs Center of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR).

The event featured Ayat. Seyyed Yasin Al-Musawi, Friday prayer leader of Baghdad, as the keynote speaker.

Addressing a gathering of provincial officials and revolutionary citizens, Al-Musawi offered condolences and congratulations on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the resistance leader, speaking about Nasrallah’s character and the necessity of continuing his path.

Al-Musawi praised the pivotal roles of martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in shaping the resistance axis. “Soleimani led field operations while Nasrallah played a key role in organizing efforts across Arabic-speaking regions.”

He stressed that these two commanders united the people of the region under the leadership of religious authority, replacing scattered efforts with coordinated action.

“Nasrallah”, he said, “built a unified army and believed that unity was essential for victory over America and the Zionist regime”.

Al-Musawi warned that all U.S. presidents share an imperialist and anti-Shia stance, citing Netanyahu’s open hostility toward Shia Muslims.

He reaffirmed continuation of jihad, echoing the wartime slogan “war, war until victory,” and declared unwavering loyalty to the martyrs.

“Nasrallah’s martyrdom itself would bring triumph, and this victory would be witnessed soon”, he added.

Al-Musawi concluded by reflecting on the significance of Nasrallah’s name, saying: “It suited him perfectly and may have been divinely chosen”.

He emphasized that Nasrallah was never defeated in battle, and even in martyrdom, he remains victorious. The promise made to him, he said, will be honored.

