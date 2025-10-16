Razavi University to hold conference on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Razavi University of Islamic Sciences plans to hold international conference of "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; The Secret of Resistance and Genius of Leadership" in cooperation with Ilya International University.

Razavi University of Islamic Sciences (RUIS) and Ilya International University are organizing this conference to analyze personality and prominent role of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, in the field of resistance and the fight against Zionism.

This conference has been designed in cooperation with a group of reputable domestic and international universities, and with attendance of a group of thinkers, researchers, and university professors from Iran and around the world.

The conference aims to examine various personal, ideological, managerial, and cultural aspects of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s character. It also reviews his role in leading Islamic resistance front, his leadership capabilities, and his impact on steering the fight against Zionism at regional and international levels.

Also, the conference seeks to explain intellectual and ideological foundations of this great personality, his leadership and management methods, social and political impacts of his leadership, and his media and cultural role in promoting culture of resistance and Islamic identity.

The conference is to cover four main themes. The first theme is on Sayyed's intellectual and ideological discussions analyzing his doctrinal and intellectual foundations. The second theme is on Nasrallah’s leadership and management. Political and social theme is the other themes of this conference. And finally, the last theme addresses Nasrallah's media and cultural discussions.

Interested individuals may submit their papers in Persian, Arabic, or English. Accepted papers will be indexed in the Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC). The deadline for submitting synopsis of works is October 16, 2025, and the deadline for submitting full articles is November 20, 2025. This event will be held on January 15, 2026, at Razavi University of Islamic Sciences. Interested people can visit conference websites at confru.ir and confrazavi.un.ir for more information and submission of papers.

