Hezbollah official: Upcoming elections a turning point in renewing trust in resistance path

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah official has described Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections as a decisive moment to reaffirm public confidence in the resistance path.

Hawzah News Agency- Hussein al-Nimr, head of Hezbollah’s Bekaa region, made the remarks during a ceremony in Halaniyah marking the first anniversary of the martyrs of the “Quds Path.”

He said the resistance community has consistently proven, through every election, that it is “strong, resilient, and invincible,” adding that “the coming elections will mark a new turning point in renewing trust in the resistance option.”

Al-Nimr praised the people’s stance in recent municipal elections, saying their votes “were a bullet against those who sought to weaken the resistance.”

Addressing opponents, he declared: “To those who dream of defeating us at the ballot box, the elections are coming—and you will once again witness the strength of this great people.”

Al-Nimr warned that any candidate joining lists targeting the resistance or calling for its disarmament “will be deemed a traitor to the blood of the martyrs,” stressing that “our cities will never accept mercenaries or the weak-willed.”

He concluded by expressing confidence that “the Lebanese people will take part in the upcoming elections with great enthusiasm, and their votes will stand as a seal of loyalty to the resistance and its record of victories.”

