Systematic Execution, Torture: Bodies of Gaza Detainees Expose Israeli Atrocities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The shocking sights on the bodies of Palestinian detainees returned by the Israeli occupation, which carry clear evidence of torture, abuse, and field executions, clearly expose the criminal nature of the Israeli occupation army. These crimes underscore the profound moral and human degradation reached by this criminal entity.

120 Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs Received

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, a total of 120 bodies of Palestinian martyrs, who had been detained by the “Israeli” occupation during the genocidal war against the Palestinian people, were received in three successive batches: 45 on Tuesday, 45 on Wednesday, and 30 on Thursday.

Documented Evidence of Execution and Torture

The office stated that official examinations and field evidence show that the occupation committed crimes of killing, field execution, and systematic torture against a large number of the martyrs whose bodies were recovered. The following was documented:

Clear signs of hanging and ropes on the necks of several bodies.

Direct gunfire from very close range, confirming deliberate field executions.

Hands and feet tied with plastic restraints, documenting pre-mortem confinement.

Blindfolded eyes and features indicating the victims were detained before being executed.

Bodies crushed under the wheels of Israeli tanks, a blatant violation of all international laws.

Signs of severe physical torture on many bodies, including fractures, burns, and deep wounds.

Indications of Organ Theft

In a post on the “X” platform, the Director General of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Munir Al-Bursh, revealed that there were signs of torture and burns on the corpses of Palestinian detainees released by “Israel” as part of the exchange deal and ceasefire.

He added: “The bodies of the Gaza detainees were returned to us tied up like animals, blindfolded, and bearing horrific signs of torture and burns that reveal the extent of the crime committed in secret.”

Al-Bursh described the signs of torture and burns visible on the bodies as “undeniable crimes,” clarifying that the bodies were not buried under the earth but had been held in the occupation’s refrigerators for many months.

According to a statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, many of the bodies still had hand restraints, and some showed marks from the cloth used to blindfold detainees by the occupation army, alongside signs of torture, burning, mutilation, and being run over by the occupation vehicles.

The Prisoner’s Society noted that this data, in addition to evidence of the repeated practice of stealing martyrs’ organs—as confirmed by doctors who examined the bodies—constitutes a war crime and crimes against humanity.

Calls for the Formation of an Investigation Committee

In light of the evidence confirming the occupation’s crimes against Palestinian detainees, the Government Media Office in Gaza stressed that these atrocities represent a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Conventions and International Humanitarian Law. It confirms that the occupation utilized criminal policies of extrajudicial killing and physical liquidation of Palestinian detainees and civilians. The office called for the urgent formation of an independent international committee to investigate these heinous crimes committed by the occupation and hold its leaders accountable for the war crimes committed against the people of the Gaza Strip.

The Responsibility of the International Community

The irrefutable evidence of torture, field executions, and abuse revealed by the returned bodies leaves no room for doubt about the scale of the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian detainees and the entire Palestinian people.

Faced with this horrific reality, the international community and human rights organizations bear the responsibility of holding this criminal entity accountable for its crimes against Palestinians and against humanity.