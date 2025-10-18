Israel massacres entire family in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a brutal violation of the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Israeli regime armed forces have killed an entire family in Gaza.

An Israeli tank deliberately fired on a civilian vehicle carrying the Abu Shaaban family in Gaza’s Zaytoun neighborhood on Friday afternoon, killing all its occupants.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said the family was trying to return home when the tank shelled their vehicle, killing all 11 passengers, including 7 children and 3 women.

Civil Defense officials said the Israeli forces struck the car after it had moved east of Gaza City and crossed the yellow line.

“It was possible to warn them or stop them without killing,” a Civil Defense spokesperson said, adding, “But the occupation remains thirsty for blood and determined to kill innocent civilians.”

The Gaza Government Media Office condemned the atrocity, describing it as another deliberate massacre against defenseless families.

It demanded an immediate international investigation into Israel’s persistent violations of the ceasefire agreement and its ongoing crimes against humanity.

