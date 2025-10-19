Hamas condemns Israel’s blockade of Rafah Crossing as aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Netanyahu’s decision to prevent the opening of the Rafah crossing until further notice constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement terms and evasion of commitments he pledged to the mediators and guarantors, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said .

In a press statement, Hamas said that the continued closure of the Rafah crossing – preventing the exit of the wounded and sick, the movement of individuals in both directions, blocking the entry of specialized equipment needed for search operations for the missing under the rubble, and denying the entry of specialized teams for examining corpses – will delay the process of recovering and handing over the corpses.

The Movement added, “The occupation’s continuation of committing violations and assaults, which have so far reached over 47 documented breaches, including 38 people killed and 143 others injured, reaffirm its aggressive intentions and continuation of the siege policy against over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as war criminal Netanyahu continues to fabricate flimsy pretexts to obstruct the agreement and evade his obligations.”

Hamas demanded the mediators and guarantors of the agreement to act urgently by pressuring the occupation to immediately open the Rafah crossing, compel it to comply with all agreement terms, and stop its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

