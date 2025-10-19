Hamas proposes technocratic body to govern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas figure has announced that the Palestinian resistance movement has submitted a list of over 40 “independent national figures” as potential candidates for forming a technocratic body to oversee the administration of the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Nazal shared this information during an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network on Saturday.

He emphasized that the proposed technocratic committee is intended to enhance humanitarian governance and management in Gaza, especially in light of the ongoing difficulties.

Earlier this month, Hamas agreed to transfer Gaza’s administrative responsibilities to a Palestinian entity during indirect negotiations in Egypt, which were based on a proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump stated that the initiative is designed to end what he described as more than two years of genocide committed by the regime against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Nazal also discussed another point agreed upon during the talks, which involved Hamas releasing Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

He highlighted Hamas’s fulfillment of its commitment to return all living captives and affirmed the group’s dedication to ensuring the return of the bodies of deceased captives as well.

“We remain committed to returning what we have of the bodies of the deceased ones,” Nazal reiterated.

