Despite challenges, Hamas vows to uphold ceasefire and return Israeli corpses

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad said on Friday that recovering the remaining Israeli corpses in Gaza is a complicated issue that requires more time to handle due to the extensive destruction and difficult conditions on the ground.

Hamad explained that the Israeli military attacks on Gaza had significantly altered its landscape, a “reality that was conveyed to the mediators, who expressed their understanding of the situation.”

Hamad affirmed that Hamas remains committed to returning all the bodies of Israeli captives and honoring the terms of the ceasefire agreement as it had promised, calling Israel’s current practices as “pressure tactics.”

The Hamas official said that 28 civilians had been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, adding that the Israeli occupation army had also committed several other violations in different areas.

“We document the violations and will not turn a blind eye to them,” he underlined.

