Hamas warns Israeli raids will backfire in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that the ongoing Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank will ultimately backfire on the occupation and its settlers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamas condemned the continuation of Israeli regime crimes in the West Bank, which come in the wake of a two-year genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, asserting that such actions will not intimidate the Palestinian people.

“Rather, they will backfire on the occupation and its settlers, whose dream of annexation, displacement, and control over the West Bank will never be realized, regardless of the cost,” the statement read.

Hamas emphasized that the intensifying assaults by Israeli forces and settlers will not succeed in breaking the resolve and resilience of the Palestinian people on their land.

The movement reiterated that Israel’s aggression will only fuel further anger and resistance across the West Bank in response to the regime’s crimes.

It called on the Palestinian masses to continue popular mobilization and confront the Israeli regime’s attacks on West Bank villages and towns with full force.

Israeli incursions and assaults have escalated in recent days throughout the occupied West Bank, with numerous arrests and violent incidents reported.

