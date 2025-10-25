Iraq Condemns Israeli Annexation Bills as Violation of International Law

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq has strongly condemned Israel’s move to advance legislation aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank, calling the parliamentary approval a “flagrant violation of international law.”

On Wednesday, Israel’s Knesset granted preliminary approval to two bills—one extending Israeli law to all West Bank settlements, and another specifically targeting the annexation of the Maale Adumim settlement. Both bills require three more votes in the plenum to become law.

In a statement issued Friday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry denounced the Knesset’s endorsement of the draft laws, asserting that they seek to impose Israeli sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories and illegal settlements.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ministry emphasized that the bills represent a “blatant breach of international law” and a direct attack on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The ministry warned that such “expansionist measures” would destabilize the region, reinforce the occupation, and threaten broader peace and security.

It further urged the international community to fulfill its “legal and humanitarian” obligations by taking a decisive stance against Israel’s aggressive and expansionist actions toward the Palestinian people.

The proposed legislation, introduced by opposition members outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, coincided with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to occupied al-Quds.

This development also came less than a month after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly stated on September 26 that he would not permit Israel to annex the West Bank.

/129