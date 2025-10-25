Israeli forces launch raids across West Bank, arrest several palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of raids across various areas of the West Bank on Friday evening and early Saturday, arresting several Palestinians after storming and searching multiple homes and tampering with their contents.

According to Sand News Agency, the occupation forces raided the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank and arrested once citizen from Al-Salam Street in the western part of the city.

The occupation army also stormed the village of Al-Burj, west of Dura in southern Hebron, where it raided the home of Atiya Suleiman Al-Talahma and tampered with its contents.

In the town of Qaffin, north of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, occupation forces arrested Mohammed Ashraf Ajouli and Mohammed Wasfi Hersha after raiding their homes.

They also arrested another citizen, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, after storming his home during a raid in the Shweika suburb, north of Tulkarem.

West Bank cities, towns, and refugee camps are subjected to daily Israeli raids, which include home searches, interrogations, and arrests.

