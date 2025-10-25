Yemen warns Israeli Knesset against West Bank annexation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Sanaa welcomed the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion, which confirmed Israel’s obligations to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza and refrain from using civilian starvation as a method of warfare or implementing forced displacement.

In an official statement released Friday, the ministry emphasized the necessity of “compelling the Zionist entity to comply with international law provisions and international legitimacy resolutions.”

The foreign ministry issued a stern warning against what it described as the Knesset’s move to “approve a draft law aimed at imposing Zionist occupation on the West Bank and another seeking to impose sovereignty over one of the Zionist settlements.”

It characterized these legislative efforts as “new evidence of the occupying entity’s attempt to undermine the agreement to stop aggression on the Gaza Strip,” accusing the Israeli enemy of continuing “settlement and aggressive policies that violate all international norms and laws.”

The statement further cautioned the “Zionist entity” about the “serious consequences it will face” for continued violations of the agreement reached regarding Gaza, while renewing warnings against “continued aggression on Lebanon and violations of the ceasefire agreement.”

In conclusion, the ministry reaffirmed “Yemen’s steadfast position supporting legitimate Palestinian rights,” maintaining the consistent diplomatic stance that has characterized Sana’a’s foreign policy throughout the Gaza conflict.

.........................

End/ 257