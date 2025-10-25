Gaza could take 30 years to clear of explosive remnants, expert warns

AhlulBayt News Agency: A specialist from Humanity & Inclusion (HI), an international aid organization, has warned that Gaza may require up to three decades to be fully cleared of unexploded ordnance and remnants of war. The territory, devastated by Israel’s military campaign, has become what the expert described as a “horrific, unmapped minefield.”

The widespread contamination poses a long-term threat to civilians, particularly those returning to damaged homes and schools. Aid agencies report that over 53 people have recently died and hundreds more have been injured due to explosive remnants — figures believed to be significantly underreported.

Operational delays and restrictions on importing clearance equipment have hindered humanitarian teams from addressing urgent safety risks. As a result, reconstruction efforts remain stalled, with essential infrastructure such as schools and power stations inaccessible.

Nick Orr, an explosive ordnance disposal expert with HI, stated that while surface-level clearance might be achievable within 20 to 30 years, full subterranean clearance is a multi-generational task. “It’s going to be a very small chipping away at a very big problem,” he said.

Orr also emphasized the need for alternative disposal methods in Gaza, noting that HI is seeking approval to use burn-out techniques instead of detonations to prevent munitions from being repurposed.

