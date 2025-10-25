Malaysia prepares for Trump’s ASEAN visit amid tight security, protests

AhlulBayt News Agency: Malaysia is preparing to receive US President Donald Trump next Sunday, where he is scheduled to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which will see record participation from leaders of 23 countries.

Malaysian authorities have raised the security alert level in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, with over 10,000 security personnel to be deployed to secure the summit.

Meanwhile, 23 civil organizations supporting Palestine announced their intention to organize peaceful protests coinciding with the visit. These demonstrations come in rejection of Washington’s policies supporting the Israeli occupation, with the organizations accusing Trump of backing the aggression on Gaza and using the veto power to block a ceasefire at the Security Council.

The civil organizations have committed to peaceful protests, distributing awareness leaflets on the legal rights of participants, despite warnings from the Malaysian police that any attempt to obstruct the summit would be considered illegal.

