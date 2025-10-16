Malaysia-led flotilla to challenge Gaza blockade before holy Ramadan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A leading coalition of Islamic NGOs in Malaysia has announced plans to launch a humanitarian flotilla to Gaza next month, aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade despite previous attacks on similar missions.

Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, president of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (Mapim), stated on Wednesday that the fourth Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) is scheduled to depart for Gaza by mid or late November.

He explained that the upcoming GSF mission will build on lessons from earlier failed attempts and adopt a more structured approach to breach the Israeli blockade.

“We intend to reach Gaza’s waters before Ramadan. Therefore, we are targeting mid to late next month for the convoy’s departure,” Azmi said.

He added that international consultations will be held to assess the previous three flotilla missions intercepted by Israeli forces and to devise a strategy to overcome the blockade.

According to Azmi, the flotilla will include 1,000 vessels from around the world, carrying diverse humanitarian aid, and will gather in the Mediterranean Sea.

Groups from Gibraltar, Barcelona, Tunisia, Italy, and Turkey are expected to join the convoy and attempt separate entries into Gaza’s waters.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military attacked a 44-ship Global Sumud Flotilla near Gaza, detaining approximately 500 activists from over 40 countries.

