New local branch of Ahlulbayt Foundation opens in Turkey

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ahlulbayt Foundation in Turkey has inaugurated a new branch, along with a branch of its affiliated organization, The Wise Woman Association, in the city of Hatay, located in the Antakya Province of southern Turkey.

Sheikh Rahmani, Head of the Foundation and Representative of the Supreme Religious Authority in Turkey, stated, “The opening of a branch of the Ahlulbayt Foundation, as well as a branch of the Wise Woman Association, in Hatay—a city known for its many followers and admirers of the Ahlulbayt—marks an important step in promoting the principles of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and in providing care and support to their followers in these relatively remote areas. These communities have not previously received such direct attention and cooperation from organizations of this kind. This initiative is especially significant given that Hatay suffered severe destruction from the earthquake that struck several years ago, leaving behind lasting pain and hardship. Through this new branch, we aim to strengthen communication, offer continued care, and work together with the local community to reinforce the culture and values of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them)''.

Sheikh Rahmani also expressed his gratitude, saying, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Mayor of Hatay, the President of the Ahlulbayt Association, Mr. Ali Yeral, my academic colleagues, community leaders, and the people of Hatay for their support in making this important and historic event possible''.

