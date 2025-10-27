Iranian seminaries, Gaziantep Islamic University discuss expanding academic cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Mohammad Saeed Vaezi, a member of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association, met with Dr. Şeyhmus Demir, President of Gaziantep Islamic and Technical University, to discuss developing joint scientific and educational cooperation between Iranian seminaries and the Turkish institution.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the international conference “Where is the Islamic World Going?”, Dr. Demir stressed the urgent need for unity among Muslim nations, denouncing the hostile policies of the United States and Israel against the Islamic world. He highlighted his university’s mission to integrate Islamic sciences with modern industrial and technological education, noting the institution’s diverse academic fields and international student body.

Hojatoleslam Vaezi outlined the scientific and research capacities of Iran’s seminaries, describing their wide-ranging fields — from traditional Islamic studies to emerging disciplines such as contemporary jurisprudence, banking jurisprudence, and medical jurisprudence. He said this dynamism demonstrates the seminaries’ responsiveness to modern societal needs.

Hojatoleslam Vaezi expressed readiness to deepen scientific and cultural ties with the Gaziantep university, while Hojatoleslam Amirkhani, head of the Asia-Pacific department of the Seminaries’ International Affairs Office, proposed initiatives such as faculty and student exchanges, joint conferences, and collaborative training programs in fields including Quranic studies, philosophy, and Arabic literature.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of Iran’s seminaries conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, director of the seminaries, and Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mufid Hosseini Kouhsari, deputy for international affairs, to the Turkish university officials.

