Erdogan Urges U.S. to Sanction Israel Over Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the United States and other global powers to pressure Israel into respecting the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including through sanctions or halting arms shipments.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a mediating role in the ceasefire talks. Its involvement intensified after Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House last month.

“Turkey is doing everything it can to ensure the ceasefire holds. Hamas is complying and has publicly affirmed its commitment. Israel, however, continues to breach the ceasefire,” Erdogan told reporters during his return from a tour of Persian Gulf Arab nations on Friday.

“The international community, especially the United States, must take stronger action to ensure Israel fully abides by the ceasefire and its terms,” he added, according to his office.

“Israel must be held accountable through sanctions and the suspension of arms sales,” Erdogan emphasized.

He also repeated his earlier call for Persian Gulf Arab states to contribute financially to Gaza’s reconstruction, stating that no single country can shoulder the burden alone.

/129