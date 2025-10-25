Hamas delegation in Cairo to advance Sharm el-Sheikh agreement amid ongoing Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official has confirmed that representatives of the movement, along with other Palestinian factions, are currently in Cairo to push forward the implementation of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement. The visit comes as Israeli forces continue to carry out deadly assaults across the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire that officially took effect earlier this month.

Hussam Badran, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, stated that the delegation’s presence in Cairo underscores the factions’ commitment to advancing the agreement’s provisions. “This round is notable for the participation of a broad spectrum of key Palestinian factions, under the continued sponsorship of Egypt’s efforts to promote reconciliation and national dialogue,” Badran said.

Despite the declared ceasefire on October 10, reports from Gaza on Thursday revealed that Israeli occupation forces have persisted in shelling and airstrikes across several areas of the besieged enclave. Nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, raising serious concerns about its durability.

Badran’s remarks signal Hamas’s strategic emphasis on unity and diplomacy at a critical juncture. The movement seeks to reinforce its political legitimacy while navigating the dual tracks of resistance and negotiation, even as Israeli violations continue to undermine the fragile ceasefire.

