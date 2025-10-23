Hamas welcomes ICJ ruling clearing UNRWA of Israeli allegations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has welcomed the recent advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which rejected Israeli allegations against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, emphasized the agency’s vital humanitarian role in Gaza and dismissed claims that it is affiliated with Hamas.

The ICJ, one of the principal judicial organs of the United Nations, ordered Israel to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip. It reaffirmed Israel’s legal obligations as an occupying power to ensure the provision of essential goods to the Palestinian population. The court stated that Israel “has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees are members of Hamas.”

In response, Hamas issued a statement praising the ICJ’s position, describing it as a clear refutation of what it called the “false claims” made by the Israeli regime. The movement highlighted the court’s recognition of UNRWA’s indispensable role in providing relief to Palestinians in Gaza, alongside other UN agencies.

Hamas further noted that the ICJ’s prohibition of starvation as a method of warfare confirms that Israel’s deliberate deprivation of food and aid constitutes a form of genocide. The group also welcomed the court’s assertion that Israel must refrain from imposing its own laws on the occupied Palestinian territories, viewing such actions as attempts to legitimize settlements and enforce a fait accompli by force.

The statement concluded with a call to the international community to act urgently to ensure the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and to prevent its use as a political tool by the occupying power.

This ruling follows a July 2024 ICJ decision declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories as “unlawful” and calling for its immediate end. Additionally, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

....................

End/ 257