Hamas Urges U.S. to Pressure Israel Over Gaza Deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas official, has urged the U.S. administration and international mediators to take active steps in pressuring the Israeli occupation to fulfill its obligations under the Gaza agreement. He warned that Israel continues to evade its responsibilities.

In his media statements, Radwan reaffirmed Hamas’s commitment to the success of the agreement but criticized Israel for failing to meet its humanitarian obligations. He described the aid entering Gaza as “insignificant compared to the scale of the catastrophe.”

Radwan highlighted that more than 10,000 individuals remain missing beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, while Gaza’s civil defense teams lack the necessary equipment to rescue them.

He accused Israel of obstructing recovery efforts, despite being responsible for the deaths of its captives at the beginning of the war. “Today, Israel blames us, while it blocks the entry of equipment needed to save those still trapped,” he told Al Jazeera.

Radwan asserted that Israel is the main obstacle to progress in negotiations—a fact known to Washington—and called on the U.S. to fulfill its responsibilities by applying serious pressure on Tel Aviv.

This statement comes amid the ongoing ceasefire agreement reached in Sharm El Sheikh on October 9, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, with U.S. involvement, following two years of continuous aggression against Gaza.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to launch airstrikes and artillery attacks, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out acts of genocide in Gaza with full backing from the United States, ignoring international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice to halt its assault.

These crimes have resulted in over 238,000 people killed or wounded—most of them women and children—more than 9,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, widespread famine, and the near-total destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.

