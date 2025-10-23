UN rapporteur accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, details global complicity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories has issued her latest damning report on the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, offering a strikingly detailed account of international complicity in Tel Aviv’s atrocities.

The advance version of the report, titled Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime, by Francesca Albanese, was released on Wednesday,

She argued that continued destruction of Palestinian life in the coastal sliver had been enabled through military, economic, diplomatic, and even so-called humanitarian channels provided by states that had consistently prioritized political and strategic interests over human rights.

Diplomatically, Western powers, led by the United States and the European Union, have consistently shielded the Israeli regime from accountability, she noted.

The UN Security Council’s resolutions demanding ceasefires have been vetoed or diluted, while the regime’s military barbarity has been framed as “legitimate self-defense,” the official said.

Military aid, Albanese added, has also been decisive in sustaining the genocide.

The US provides the regime with $3.3 billion annually, along with intelligence, weapons, and logistical support, she wrote. However, following the onset of the genocide in October 2023, the “aid” was boosted by hundreds of consignments of munitions, weapons, and military assets.

According to Albanese, Germany, the UK, India, Italy, France, Spain, and more have additionally contributed arms and dual-use technologies that have directly fueled military strikes in Gaza.

These transfers violate the Arms Trade Treaty given the regime’s ongoing occupation and assaults on civilians, she lamented.

Economic and trade networks had equally enabled the regime, the expert outlined, saying at least 45 active trade and cooperation agreements, including with the US, the EU, and the UAE, allow Tel Aviv to access dual-use and military equipment.

European research programs have also poured billions into Israeli institutions, often funding technology with direct military applications, the report outlined.

Despite the ongoing genocide, trade with the regime increased in 2024, with Germany (+$836 million), Poland (+$237 million), Greece (+$186 million), and even Arab states like the UAE (+$237 million) and Egypt (+$199 million) fueling the regime’s aggression.

Humanitarian aid, too, has been weaponized, Albanese decried.

Gaza’s blockade, intensified after October 2023, left 80 percent of the territory’s two-billion-plus population dependent on aid, yet access was restricted to just over 100 trucks daily by early 2025.

She also reminded that the regime and the US created the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a militarized aid mechanism that led to the deaths of more than 2,000 civilians at distribution points between March and July 2025.

Symbolic gestures from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Jordan, and the UK barely alleviated famine, effectively implicating them in the worsening humanitarian crisis, Albanese remarked.

“Legal obligations are clear,” she writes. “States must prevent further harm, suspend enabling support, prosecute perpetrators, and ensure reparations and reconstruction. Without this, international law is hollow, and Palestinians are left to suffer.”

The genocide has claimed the lives of more than 68,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

An agreement was reached between Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement and the regime earlier this month as part of a proposal by Donald Trump that the US president claims is aimed at ending the genocide.

Ever since, however, Israeli forces have recurrently violated the deal, bringing about continued losses of life, while only 15 percent of the aid trucks agreed to enter the territory have reached starving Palestinians.

Albanese said the proposal “conspicuously omits any requirement for ending the occupation or establishing accountability.”

“Instead, it imposes a temporary external governance structure over Gaza, an arrangement amounting to neo-colonial administration that further undermines Palestinian self-determination.”

