Thousands rally in Bremen to show solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A massive demonstration was held on Sunday in the German city of Bremen for showing the full solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a protest rally, thousands of the participants raised Palestinian flags and banners expressing their full solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing the occupation’s ongoing crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, including Al Quds city.

The demonstration included active participation from political and civil society figures, most notably Ahmed Amirat, a member of the Essen City Council and head of the Licht organization, who said, “Today, after forty years, I stand here in Bremen to deliver a speech against war. It is a war without honor, waged first and foremost against infants, children, young people, civilians, and families. It is a war directed precisely against hospitals, doctors, universities, schools, teachers, and journalists.”

The rally included also a play depicting a scene simulating the torture of Palestinian prisoners, in addition to a scene of shrouds as a testament to the scale of the genocide. The shroud scene shocked the conscience of German circles.

