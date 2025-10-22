Widespread criticism of German government after refusing to accept injured children from Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The German government's decision to reject an initiative to receive injured children from Gaza has sparked widespread criticism in local and political circles. Many officials have accused the government of failing to fulfill its humanitarian duty toward the victims of the war.

The city of Hanover had launched an initiative to host injured children from Gaza for medical treatment in Germany, with the plan to include around 20 children. However, the project failed due to opposition from the federal government. Hanover's Mayor, Belit Onay, expressed his disappointment, stating: "The decision was disappointing and unjustifiable. German cities showed a genuine willingness to welcome these children, but we were met with a wall of bureaucracy and rejection."

Similarly, Stefan Krach, the head of the Hanover region, described the government's stance as "inhumane," emphasizing that thousands of children in Gaza need treatment abroad, and denying them this opportunity is an unjustifiable action.

Official Justifications and Local Rejection

In response, the German Ministry of the Interior justified its decision, citing the "unstable and unpredictable" situation in Gaza. The ministry explained that sending the children for treatment would require complex procedures, including identity verification, ensuring the security of the escorts, and determining the costs of treatment. The official message read: "We share the desire to assist the civilians in Gaza, particularly the children, but we believe that providing medical support within Gaza is the best option at this time."

However, this justification was rejected by many local officials, who insisted that the cities were fully prepared to receive the children and provide treatment in specialized German hospitals without incurring additional costs for the government.

Calls to Reconsider the Decision

In light of the increasing criticism, Onay called on the government to reconsider its decision and open the door for humanitarian aid, stressing that the initiative was aimed at saving children's lives, not for political purposes. He added: "The war has left thousands of children in Gaza wounded or with permanent disabilities, and denying them treatment abroad can only be explained by excessive bureaucratic inertia and a lack of human empathy."

Krach also emphasized Germany's advanced medical capabilities, which could "restore hope to the small bodies exhausted by war," warning that "silence in the face of human suffering means complicity in its continuation."

This controversy comes at a time when criticism is growing within Germany regarding the government's policy towards Gaza, especially as the gap widens between local positions that show sympathy for civilians and the federal stance, which hesitates to provide direct support to the region.

.....................

End/ 257