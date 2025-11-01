Germany coordinated ICJ testimony on arms exports with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticized Washington’s announcement on the resumption of nuclear weapons testing, calling the move a dangerous step backward and a blatant act of irresponsibility.

In a post published on his X account on Thursday, Araghchi condemned the United States for what he described as its shift from a “Department of Defense” to a “Department of War,” labeling the country a “nuclear-armed bully.”

He stated that while Washington continues to politicize and demonize Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and even threatens attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities, it simultaneously moves to revive its own nuclear weapons tests — an action he said clearly contradicts international law and global security norms.

“The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program and threatening further strikes on our safeguarded nuclear facilities, all in blatant violation of international law,” Araghchi said, adding that the United States represents “the world’s most dangerous proliferation risk.”

The top Iranian diplomat urged the international community to speak out against what he called Washington’s attempt to normalize nuclear proliferation, stressing that the decision to resume testing poses a grave threat to international peace and stability.

His remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s recent comments boasting about the size and modernization of America’s nuclear arsenal. Trump admitted the devastating potential of nuclear weapons but claimed that renewed testing was unavoidable, saying he “hated” the decision but had “no choice” due to nuclear advancements elsewhere. He further stated that the newly renamed “Department of War” has been instructed to launch nuclear tests immediately.

