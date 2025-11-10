Iran offers to help ease tensions between Kabul, Islamabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of Afghanistan’s current ruling government, on Sunday to discuss bilateral cooperation and the recent tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

According to IRNA, Araghchi voiced concern over the growing strain between Pakistan and Afghanistan, two neighboring Muslim nations, and expressed Iran’s readiness to mediate or provide consultations aimed at easing tensions and fostering regional peace.

He also underlined the need for continued interaction and coordination between Tehran and Kabul to ensure Iran’s water rights are protected.

Muttaqi, in turn, appreciated Iran’s goodwill, briefed Araghchi on the latest developments and the results of recent Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations, and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to dialogue and maintaining the ceasefire.

