Araghchi: US-Israeli Justifications for Bombing Iran Are a Heinous Lie

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has once again denounced the US and Israeli claims that their attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities were justified, labeling them a “heinous lie.”

In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi cited recent remarks by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who reaffirmed that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons.

Grossi made these comments during a speech at the United Nations, stating, “The Iranians are not, and they were not,” in reference to nuclear armament efforts.

Araghchi also pointed to statements from Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who confirmed that the notion of an Iranian “nuclear threat” has no basis in reality.

“In the past 48 hours, the heinous lie that the unlawful Israeli and U.S. bombing of Iran was motivated by an imminent nuclear threat has been thoroughly debunked,” Araghchi wrote, referencing Grossi’s explicit denial of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

He added, “My Omani counterpart, H.E. Al Busaidi, a trusted intermediary between Iran and the US, has clarified that there was never any Iranian ‘nuclear threat.’”

Araghchi stressed that Iran remained committed to diplomacy, stating, “Those who blew up the negotiating table did,” in reference to the breakdown of talks.

He argued that the testimonies from Grossi and Al Busaidi expose the baseless nature of US and Israeli claims that their military actions were preemptive measures against a looming nuclear threat.

According to Araghchi, Israel’s aggression is driven by fear that its campaign to vilify Iran may fail, and he described the US-Israeli military threats as direct assaults on diplomatic efforts.

In a separate statement issued Thursday, Araghchi condemned the US for criticizing Iran’s peaceful nuclear program while simultaneously resuming its own nuclear weapons testing, which he said violates international law.

He declared, “Make no mistake: The US is the World’s Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk,” warning that renewed nuclear tests threaten global peace and security.

Araghchi further criticized the US for rebranding its “Department of Defense” as the “Department of War,” accusing it of hypocrisy for demonizing Iran’s safeguarded nuclear program while threatening further strikes.

He called on the international community to hold the US accountable for normalizing nuclear weapons proliferation, describing the move as regressive and irresponsible.

