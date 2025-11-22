Grossi reaffirms: Iran not seeking nuclear weapons

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has once again emphasized that Iran is not pursuing the development of nuclear weapons.

According to IRNA, in an interview with the Uruguayan newspaper El Observador, Grossi acknowledged the severe damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a result of illegal military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. He noted that despite these attacks, Iran continues to advance highly sophisticated technologies.

In June, Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA, citing security concerns after several of its nuclear sites were bombed—actions Tehran described as violations of international law, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and the United Nations Charter.

Following these events, the Iranian Parliament passed legislation prohibiting further access by IAEA inspectors to the country’s nuclear facilities. Iranian officials accused the Agency of indirectly enabling the strikes by declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation commitments while failing to condemn the attacks.

On September 8, Grossi signed an agreement in Cairo with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, outlining a framework for inspection procedures. However, Tehran later declared the agreement void after European parties to the now-expired nuclear deal triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism, reinstating UN sanctions against Iran.

Despite this, Iranian authorities later confirmed that they had permitted IAEA inspectors to visit several nuclear sites since the June aggression.

