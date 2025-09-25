Iran reveals sensitive data on Israeli nuclear sites, experts: Intelligence Minister

Iranian Intelligence Ministry has classified the strategic and sensitive information and documents related to the Israeli regime's nuclear sites and scientists it recently acquired, according to intelligence minister.

A program aired by the national Iranian TV on Wednesday night showing Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib revealing the sensitive data and documents the Iranian intelligence forces had acquired about strategic and sensitive nuclear sites and sciences. The data and documents were obtained by Iranian intel forces a few month ago back in June.

According to a report by the Iranian TV aired earlier this year in June, although the operation to obtain the aforementioned documents was carried out awhile before that, the enormous volume of documents and the necessity of safely transporting the entire shipment into the country were the reason to prevent the news from being publisized until it is ensured that all of them reach the intended protected locations.

According to report, “the data haul was extracted during a covert operation,” and included a “vast volume of materials — including documents, images, and videos.”

The national TV report in June concluded that the data was thoroughly reviewed by Iranian authorities after being securely transferred to the country.

Speaking to national Iranian TV earlier tonight, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said that "The successful transfer of previously anticipated database documents was only a portion of a powerful combination of intelligence and operational measures."

"The treasure trove transferred into the country includes millions of pages of diverse and valuable information related to the Zionist regime," Khatib said.

"These documents include previous and ongoing weapons projects of the regime ruling over the occupied territories, projects to upgrade and reprocess old nuclear weapons, its joint projects with the United States and some European countries, as well as complete information about the administrative structure and those involved in nuclear weapons," he added.

"The documents also contain a list of names of researchers, scientists, and senior managers of inhuman weapons projects, including American and European scientists working on related projects, along with the addresses of their facilities, companies, and all their collaborators."

"As many as 189 Israeli nuclear and military experts have been identified," the minister sad, adding that in the June 12-day war against the Zionist regime, "Sensitive military sites were targeted by missile units [of the Iranian military]."

The intelligence ministry also aired several videos of Israeli nuclear sites and military experts as well as the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, whom Iran blames for recent aggression on its nuclear

"Nuclear agencies, military institutions, and ordinary citizens of the regime partnered with the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in obtaining a vast volume of documents and transferring them from the regime's complex protective layers, sites," Khatib said, adding that "There were two main motivations for this cooperation; first, material motivation and receiving money, and second, intense hatred for the regime's corrupt and criminal Prime Minister, which led to revenge against him."

"Now I say to this corrupt individual that instead of addressing Iran's water problem, it is better to address the livelihood issues of his own employees, who cooperated with us motivated by earning an income and continue to do so," he continued.

"Let me reveal the secret of the Zionist regime's efforts to infiltrate among the people and officials to everyone; these efforts are rooted in the historical defeat of the 12-day war and the deep infiltration of the Anonymous Soldiers of Imam Mahdi into the innermost protective layers of the regime," the intelligence minister further noted tonight.