IAEA Chief: No signs of active uranium enrichment in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday that Iran does not appear to be actively enriching uranium, although the agency has observed some renewed movement at the country’s nuclear sites.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Grossi stated that while IAEA inspectors currently lack direct access to Iranian nuclear facilities, satellite monitoring has shown no evidence that Tehran has accelerated uranium enrichment beyond levels recorded before the 12-day US-Israeli aggression against Iran in June.

According to Mehr, he noted, however, that the agency has recently detected “renewed movement” at certain nuclear locations, without providing further details.

On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale and unprovoked attack against Iran, sparking a 12-day conflict that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 Iranians, including military personnel, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States joined the hostilities by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, a move Tehran condemned as a grave violation of international law.

In response, Iranian Armed Forces carried out retaliatory strikes on strategic targets inside the occupied territories and the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

The conflict ended on June 24, after Iran’s retaliatory operations compelled the aggressors to halt their attacks.

Following the escalation, the E3 countries — Britain, France, and Germany — triggered the “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), prompting Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to suspend cooperation with the IAEA in protest.

Tehran, along with China and Russia, condemned the E3’s action as illegitimate, declaring that they would not comply with the measure.

