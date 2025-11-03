Protesters in France condemn massacres in Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The French capital, Paris, witnessed a protest against what were described as massacres committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Sudan, particularly in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in the west of the country.



Dozens of demonstrators gathered in the Place de la Bastille in Paris on Saturday afternoon to express their support for the Sudanese people, condemning the killings of civilians by the Rapid Support Forces in and around the Sudanese city of El Fasher.



They observed a minute of silence in mourning for the victims, then chanted slogans such as “Freedom for Sudan,” “The Rapid Support Forces are criminals,” and “Solidarity with Sudan.”



Later, the demonstrators marched through the area, carrying banners demanding peace and freedom for the Sudanese people and the protection of civilians.

