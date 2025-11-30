Mass Pro-Palestine rallies in Paris demand permanent ceasefire in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Large-scale demonstrations were held in Paris on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, coinciding with the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

According to Mehr, the rallies drew massive crowds across the French capital, with participants carrying placards and chanting slogans denouncing the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Protesters voiced strong opposition to Israeli policies in the occupied territories, including settlement construction and continued military operations.

Organizers of the demonstration stressed the need to safeguard Palestinian rights under international law, particularly the right to self-determination, the right of refugees to return to their homeland, and an immediate end to occupation and settlement expansion. They also called for sanctions against Israel and demanded the establishment of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstrations highlighted growing public anger over the ongoing war in Gaza and reflected rising international pressure for an end to the conflict and accountability for violations of international law.

