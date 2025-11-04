Hezbollah warns of military response to Israeli ground incursion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sources close to Hezbollah told Al-Hadath that the group remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, which applies exclusively to areas south of the Litani River.

Hezbollah’s strict observance of the ceasefire reflects its strategic discipline and dedication to safeguarding Lebanese sovereignty without triggering unnecessary escalation. By confining the agreement to the southern region, the group maintains operational flexibility while signaling its readiness to counter any Israeli violations. This approach strengthens the resistance’s legitimacy among its supporters and contrasts sharply with Israel’s repeated breaches of international law.

Although the ceasefire was signed in December 2024, tensions persist along the Lebanon-Israel border. Hezbollah’s recent remarks emphasize its firm position on territorial boundaries and its preparedness to retaliate if provoked. Meanwhile, Western nations continue to advocate for demilitarization and de-escalation amid growing fears of renewed conflict.

Hezbollah has clearly stated that it does not intend to revise the current ceasefire terms.

Any deployment of the Lebanese Army north of the Litani River would require a separate agreement.

The group has warned that it may respond militarily if Israel launches a ground invasion.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told Al-Hadath that Paris supports Hezbollah’s disarmament and urges Israel to withdraw from five disputed positions in southern Lebanon.

/129