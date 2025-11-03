Larijani: West seeks to break Iran’s resolve through impossible demands

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said on Sunday that the main objective of Iran’s adversaries in recent negotiations has been to undermine the determination of the Iranian nation by imposing unreasonable and unattainable demands.

Speaking at a meeting with humanities scholars in Tehran, Larijani stated that the opposing side’s expectations are “limitless” and require a “national resistance” to counter them.

According to IRNA, he noted that the United States and its Western allies have insisted that Iran halt nuclear enrichment, abandon long-range missile capabilities, and follow their dictates in regional affairs. “They are opportunistic,” he said, stressing that the same countries that once acknowledged Iran’s right to enrichment are now attempting to deny it.

Regarding talks with Washington, the senior security official clarified that Tehran does not reject negotiations in principle, but seeks “genuine and constructive” dialogue. He cited the Israeli offensive against Iran and subsequent actions by Washington during the nuclear talks earlier this year as an example of bad-faith tactics.

Larijani referred to the Israeli military campaign launched three days before the sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States in June, noting that the United States joined the assault by targeting several Iranian nuclear facilities in violation of international norms and the UN Charter.

Rejecting U.S. pressure tactics, he said Washington is applying the same strategy toward Hezbollah, pointing to recent remarks by the U.S. envoy to Lebanon, Thomas Barrack, who reportedly issued a 60-day deadline for the disarmament of the resistance movement and warned of further Israeli attacks otherwise.

