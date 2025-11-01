Ayatollah Larijani: Trump’s peace claim is a lie

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, head of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, strongly condemned the United States and European countries for supporting the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, dismissing Donald Trump’s claim of enforcing peace by force as “nothing more than a lie.”

Opening the council’s assembly session, Ayatollah Larijani denounced the repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire, stating that the Zionist regime has martyred thousands of Muslims and innocent civilians while destroying schools, hospitals, and homes. He described Trump’s visit to the region as a “propaganda show” designed to mask ongoing violence behind a false image of peace.

He also criticized the international system for its silence regarding the suffering of over 60,000 Palestinians, including women and children, and pointed to the use of starvation and attacks on vital infrastructure as deliberate tools of oppression. According to Larijani, global support for these crimes exposes Western human rights discourse as hollow and insincere.

The Iranian official further condemned the persecution of academics and demonstrators in the US and Europe who support Palestine, calling it a “clear reversal of human values.” He contrasted this with the West’s failure to respond to repeated insults against the Prophet Muhammad and the Holy Quran.

Expanding his critique, Ayatollah Larijani accused the United States of interfering in Latin America by using force to install governments that serve its economic interests, exploiting the resources of independent nations. He concluded that free nations have come to understand that true security and independence cannot be achieved through reliance on arrogant powers, but through unity and self-reliance.

