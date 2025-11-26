Larijani thanks Pakistan for supporting Iran during “unjust June war”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani, expressed appreciation to Pakistan for its support of Iran during what he described as the “unjust June war” launched by the Zionist regime and the United States.

According to IRNA, in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Larijani commended Islamabad for “taking a responsible stance in Iran’s defense,” noting that Pakistan’s position reflected the “deep-rooted and principled mindset of its people.”

A statement from the Pakistani government said that both Larijani and Sharif underscored the long-standing, friendly, and fraternal relations between the two nations, emphasizing the need to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Sharif also praised Iran’s consistent regional policies and thanked Tehran for its support of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed that a high-level Pakistani delegation headed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar would soon travel to Iran to advance joint projects, particularly in the fields of agriculture and communications.

Larijani, who was in Pakistan for an official visit, stated that he had conveyed the greetings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to the Pakistani nation.

During his trip, Larijani also held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

