Iran’s Top Security Official’s Visit to Islamabad, New Push to Boost Pakistan–Iran Relations

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to information released by the Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan, the upcoming visit of Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to Islamabad is an important step toward further strengthening ties between Iran and Pakistan.

Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan, Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, said in a statement issued on Monday that Ali Larijani is arriving in Islamabad today (Tuesday). He described the visit as part of ongoing high-level contacts between the leadership of the two countries, aimed at making bilateral relations stronger and more effective in various fields.

The ambassador added that this visit will undoubtedly play a key role in further deepening the historic and close relationship between Iran and Pakistan.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Ali Larijani wrote in Urdu language on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

میں آج پاکستان کے دورے پر روانہ ہوں گا، جو خطے میں ہمارا دوست اور برادر ملک ہے۔

ایرانی یہ بات کبھی نہیں بھولیں گے کہ امریکہ اور صہیونی رژیم کی طرف سے ایران پر مسلط کی گئی ١٢ روزہ جنگ میں، پاکستانی قوم، ایرانی قوم کے ساتھ کھڑی رہی۔

ایران اور پاکستان خطے میں پائیدار سلامتی کے دو… — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) November 24, 2025

“I am traveling to Pakistan, our brotherly and friendly neighbor. During the 12-day war when Iran faced attacks from the United States and Israel, the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with us — something the Iranian nation will never forget.

Iran and Pakistan are two important and influential countries in the region. We both have a major role to play in establishing lasting security and peace in the region. Iran always gives great importance to brotherly relations with neighboring and regional countries.”

