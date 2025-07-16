Report: Pakistan and Iran boosting strategic ties under Arbaeen cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arbaeen as one of the world’s biggest religious ceremonies every year brings millions of pilgrims from various countries, especially Iran and Pakistan, to Iraq.

On the eve of this grand ceremony, held annually to mark martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein, given the security, logistical and health challenges of this huge event, this year Tehran hosted a trilateral meeting of the interior ministers of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan on Monday with the aim of executive and security coordination.

However, in addition to the important results and achievements it had regarding facilitating conditions for pilgrims, this meeting was also important in another respect: Strengthening strategic relations between Iran and Pakistan in the security and political fields.

Results and agreements of trilateral meeting

The main topic of the meeting of interior ministers of the three countries was the security and executive coordination to facilitate presence of the pilgrims in this annual congregation. Here are the most important agreements of this meeting:

1. Facilitating common borders

In this meeting, the parties agreed to increase the number of border crossings and reduce administrative procedures for pilgrims, especially on the Iranian-Iraqi borders.

One of the most important challenges for Arbaeen pilgrims is the delay in crossing the borders due to population density and administrative restrictions. In this regard, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, noting that last year the country hosted more than five million foreign pilgrims, more than 3 million of whom were from Iran and the rest from other countries, called on his the Pakistani counterpart to manage the return movement of the Pakistani pilgrims to their country.

Given this need, it was decided in this meeting to increase the number of border crossings between Iran and Iraq. According to statistics, in 2023, more than 3.5 million Iranian pilgrims crossed the Iraqi borders, while 500,000 Pakistani pilgrims also entered Iraq. This figure is expected to increase this year.

It was also agreed to reduce waiting times by deploying police and electronic registration systems to facilitate visas for Pakistani pilgrims. The Iraqi government also announced its readiness to expand the capacity to receive pilgrims in the cities of Najaf and Karbala.

2. Security cooperation: Forming common committees to face possible threats and terrorism infiltration

Given the presence of such terrorist groups in Iraq and Afghanistan and amid growing security threats caused by rise to power of the armed takfiri groups in Syria, odds are this congregation will be abused by the terrorists to launch terrorist attacks. So, the three countries agreed on: Forming common security posts along the marching courses, intensifying supervision on suspected elements using smart identification systems, and sharing information on security threats via direct connection channels.

3. Improving logistics and services

The best and most magnificent arrangement of the Arbaeen ceremony requires providing the necessary logistical, health, and welfare conditions for the millions of pilgrims who are traveling to Iraq from all over the world. Although a large part of the burden of hosting the pilgrims is borne by the voluntary service posts, or mawkebs, governments also have important tasks in the areas of transportation, settlement, and health and medical services to meet the needs and prepare the infrastructure.

To this end, the necessary coordination was made in the recent meeting to increase the capacity of land and air transportation and improve the settlement conditions for pilgrims in Iraq, and it was agreed to increase the number of temporary settlement bases on the Najaf-Karbala route and expand medical services and prevent the spread of diseases on the pilgrimage routes, especially the establishment of field hospitals.

This coordination will not only reduce the pressure on Iraq, but also pave the way for a safer and more orderly Arbaeen ceremony. Iraq alone is unable to handle this large number of pilgrims. Cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in providing relief and security forces will help secure the ceremony.

Boosting religious diplomacy: Shoring up Iran-Pakistan relations

The recent trilateral meeting was not only an important step towards facilitating the safe and orderly conduct of the Arbaeen ceremony, but also demonstrates the depth of strategic relations between Iran and Pakistan in the security and political areas. In fact, it can now be said that Arbaeen diplomacy is not just a religious cooperation, but also a strategic tool for strengthening regional unity against common threats.

The convergence of both countries in supporting the regional resistance and confronting common threats can play a decisive role in regional equations. In a situation where the West seeks to isolate Iran, cooperation with Pakistan can change the balance of power in the region.

This cooperation also demonstrates the unity of the Islamic world in supporting Shiite values and can help reduce sectarian tensions.

Pakistan’s support to Iran and Axis of Resistance

Islamabad took a firm stance in support of Iran in the 12-day war between Iran and the Israeli regime and emerged as a staunch ally in the region. It also refused to join Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen war in 2015.

The country has also voiced its clear opposition to the issue of normalizing relations with the Israeli regime and has always defended the rights of the Palestinian people.

Regarding the Gaza war, Pakistan has repeatedly reiterated its support for the Palestinian resistance and has aligned its regional policies with the Iran-led Axis of Resistance.

Iran has also always highlighted the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and has supported Pakistan’s principled positions in this regard. This political alignment has further strengthened the foundations of relations between the two countries.

Security and military cooperation

The two Muslim and brotherly nations of Iran and Pakistan have close historical ties and religious and cultural commonalities that have left their positive effects on the development of relations between the two countries in other areas. The capacities and areas of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad are very extensive, as evidenced by their joint membership in many regional and international organizations such as ECO, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and possibly BRICS.

In an important development last year, with the visit to Islamabad of martyr Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the chief of general staff of Iranian Armed Forces, the two countries signed a security cooperation agreement that promised a new chapter in bilateral relations. The security convergence of the two countries, which was made necessary to check the threats of terrorism in Afghanistan and Central Asia and separatist movements in Baluchestan, has been strengthened recently as Israel poses security threats to the regional peace and stability.

With their further closeness, they develop considerable capacities for enhancing their military and defense partnership, including cooperation in aerospace and air defense industries, where Pakistan by manufacturing Chinese and domestically-developed fighter jets makes a big regional power. Iran is also a leading actor in the region and even the world by its advanced drone and air defense systems.

If this cooperation continues, Tehran-Islamabad axis can rise as an anti-Israeli front in the region.



