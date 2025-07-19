Iranian official: Arbaeen reflects global unity and AhlulBayt’s justice discourse

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian cultural official described the annual Arbaeen procession as an opportunity to demonstrate the new Islamic civilization.

“Arbaeen is an exceptional opportunity to showcase the new Islamic civilization and the discourse of justice of Ahl-ulBayt (AS),” Reza Moamemi Moghaddam, the cultural director general of the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization said in an interview with IQNA ahead of this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Referring to the statements of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei regarding the Arbaeen procession, he said the Leader has introduced Arbaeen as the greatest medium of Islam; a medium in which geographical, ethnic, and linguistic boundaries collapse and hearts unite around the axis of love for Imam Hussein (AS).

Moamemi Moghaddam emphasized that when millions of people walk together with love, sincerity, and sacrifice on Arbaeen, this is precisely the manifestation of the introduction of the Mahdavi community.

“Arbaeen is the global exercise of the Islamic Ummah to prepare for the advent of the Savior (may God hasten his glad advent),” he stated.

Today, the world needs to hear the message of Hussein (AS), and it is important to convey this message to the world, he went on to say.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

