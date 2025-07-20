Iran's Kermanshah deploys 300 moukebs to serve millions of Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: A total of 300 Moukebs have been set up in different parts of Iran’s western province of Kermanshah and nearby areas in Iraq to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims traveling to Iraq through this province, an official said.

Vahid Ahmadi, head of the province’s Atabat Aaliyat (holy sites) Headquarters, said that by considering more Moukebs, efforts have been made to provide the best services to the pilgrims.

Moukebs are voluntary service stations that offer food, shelter, and medical aid to Arbaeen pilgrims free of charge.

“Last year, we served pilgrims with 267 Moukebs, and this year this number has increased to 300, of which 23 serve inside Iraq, and the rest serve pilgrims from the province’s entry points in Kangavar County to the Khosravi border,” Ahmadi said.

He noted the headquarters’ activities began months ago to plan for providing proper services to Arbaeen pilgrims in the province.

It is trying to meet the needs of pilgrims and resolve their problems in the shortest possible time, he stated.

A support convoy with Red Crescent equipment has been planned for each pilgrim accommodation location, with the largest capacity being in Qasr-e-Shirin County with 4,000 people and Sar-e-Pul-Zahab County with 2,000 people, according to the official.

He also referred to the activities of the Arbaeen Cultural Committee and said this year, 18 committees have been considered in the provincial Arbaeen headquarters, one of which is the Cultural Committee that is run by the Islamic Development Organization.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

Some 4 million Iranians are expected to take part in the Arbaeen process this year.

