Iraq unveils multi-stage security, logistics plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s ministry of interior announced details of its plans to welcome Arbaeen pilgrims and ensure their security.

Colonel Abbas al-Bahadli, spokesman for the ministry, said in a press conference in Baghdad on Saturday that following the minister of interior’s visit last week and the plans he presented, he visited the provinces involved in the Arbaeen pilgrimage again today to review all the preparations in these provinces.

The minister emphasized the role of civil defense units and their deployment near the ceremony, he said.

Al-Bahadli stated that the Arbaeen pilgrimage plan is based on intelligence efforts. “This plan is different from that for the Ashura pilgrimage and should be more flexible. This plan relies on intelligence efforts and will be multi-stage, and there are alternatives for any new developments on the scene.”

He added, “We have moved away from security plans and towards organizational and coordination plans.”

The minister will work with local officials and religious authorities to provide the necessary vehicles for pilgrims, and a great effort will be made by the Astans (custodianships) of holy shrines and various ministries during the Arbaeen procession.

The spokesman said the ministry has full coordination with the Astans in the pilgrimage programs.

For the security of pilgrims, radars will be activated on the streets, and security units will be present at the borders and some others on the entry and exit routes, he noted, adding that the military presence will be limited to checkpoints and external routes, and that armed forces will not be present inside the city.

Al-Bahadli also said that visas for foreign pilgrims are issued within six hours and allow them to stay in Iraq for 30 days.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

