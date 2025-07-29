Intelligence Ministry exposes U.S.-Israeli plot against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Intelligence Ministry has issued a detailed statement exposing a 12-day coordinated campaign by the U.S., the Israeli regime, and their regional allies to destabilize and dismember the Islamic Republic.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Intelligence commemorated the 40th day after the martyrdom of Iranians in the recent 12-day imposed war, paying tribute to the fallen civilians, military commanders, nuclear scientists, and anonymous intelligence officers. It reiterated its steadfast allegiance to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and his strategic directives.

The ministry emphasized that the enemy’s aggression on June 23 was not a limited operation, but a premeditated and multifaceted war.

According to the statement, the Israeli-American alliance, alongside several European accomplices and terrorist groups, launched an extensive campaign using military, cyber, intelligence, cognitive warfare, and internal destabilization to force Iran into submission and dismantle the Islamic Republic.

The war preparations included deceptive negotiations, the misuse of international organizations, and illegal resolutions from the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Board of Governors, media propaganda, and intelligence operations by CENTCOM, the Pentagon, and Israeli-linked corporations utilizing advanced satellite and cyber technologies, it added.

The ministry noted that the plan’s objectives were regime change, national fragmentation, and disruption of Iran’s sovereignty. The aggressors, it said, were met with the iron will of the Iranian nation and the steadfastness of its Armed Forces under the command of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The statement added that the Western intelligence agencies, relying on delusional analysis and misinformation from anti-Iran groups, underestimated Iran’s resilience. The enemy’s strategy, modeled on failed U.S. regime-change attempts, was crushed by Iran’s unified defense, it said.

Beyond overt military aggression, the Israeli regime covertly attempted assassinations, infrastructure sabotage, riots, and activation of terrorist proxies—including exiled traitors, MKO remnants, and monarchist elements.

The Intelligence Ministry disclosed that its operatives conducted cyber and espionage missions within occupied Palestine, infiltrating the enemy’s security apparatus. While some operatives were arrested, most operations remain undetected and ongoing, it added.

One of the implemented approaches involved recruiting intelligence and operational assets from within the innermost military and security layers of the Israeli regime to carry out assigned missions, gather documented and visual reports of operations, and verify them, the ministry stated.

It is now definitively announced that although the crippled Israeli regime managed to identify and arrest some Iranian operatives, the larger and more critical segments of these missions remain active, it added.

Iran’s operatives collected highly classified intelligence, including on nuclear, defense, and economic targets, and passed these to the Armed Forces before and during the war, the ministry explained.

The Intelligence Ministry added that more than 20 Mossad-linked operatives were captured across multiple provinces, foiling sabotage and assassination plots.

The ministry also revealed plans by the Israeli regime to use terrorist and separatist groups to ignite internal chaos. Among these, Daesh (ISIS) ringleaders and armed mercenaries were arrested, weapons seized, and cross-border incursions blocked, it stated.

The statement said the U.S. and the Israeli regime plotted to install a puppet exile government headed by the disgraced Pahlavi heir, coordinating closely with known Zionist operatives. The intelligence services uncovered their involvement and swiftly thwarted attempts to deploy armed teams to Tehran as part of this regime-change scheme, it said.

Dozens were arrested for receiving funds in digital currency for sabotage, while others were involved in Zionist-linked propaganda under the guise of religious or civil society groups, the ministry added.

The ministry described the Israeli regime’s aggressive cyberattacks that were intended to interfere with Iran’s vital infrastructure. A larger plan to use digital warfare to stir up unrest included these initiatives. However, key nodes in the enemy’s online propaganda networks were located by Iranian intelligence, which also successfully neutralized the attacks and detained administrators of powerful platforms that were coordinating anti-security operations.

The Ministry reported extensive weapons seizures along both eastern and western borders, part of a broader effort by hostile elements to arm insurgents for operations during the so-called “zero hour” of coordinated internal destabilization. The confiscated arsenals included RPG launchers, heavy machine guns, war-grade explosives, and a significant cache of U.S.-manufactured M4 and M16 rifles, underscoring the scale and foreign backing of the attempted insurrection.

The statement said that social destabilization was also a key pillar of the enemy’s hybrid warfare strategy, adding that efforts to create artificial shortages of essential goods, incite labor strikes, and disrupt vital production and service sectors were systematically identified and neutralized by Iran’s intelligence network.

The Ministry emphasized that these provocations were part of a broader scheme to inflame public dissatisfaction and trigger widespread unrest, but were thwarted through a combination of preemptive action and public awareness.

Also, identification and appropriate counteraction were taken against ongoing communication attempts by Mossad operatives – using phone numbers with various international prefixes – targeting selected individuals inside the country.

These operatives sought to spread psychological insecurity, induce confusion and fear, issue threats, and deceptively suggest so-called “safe” exit routes from the country, along with false promises of foreign citizenship and residency.

In conclusion, the Intelligence Ministry affirmed that despite the scale of the U.S.-Israeli conspiracy, Iran’s defensive and offensive measures ensured national security remained intact. The resolve of the Iranian people and the readiness of security forces were pivotal in defeating the enemy’s schemes, with Iran prepared to counter any future aggression.

....................

End/ 257