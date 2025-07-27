Iranian First Vice President condemns Zahedan terror attack, calls for full investigation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on the Judiciary building in Zahedan, southeast Iran, reaffirming the resilience and vigilance of the Iranian people against such threats.

According to IRNA, speaking shortly after the Saturday morning assault, which left multiple individuals dead and wounded, Aref stated: “The awareness of our dear nation has always thwarted terrorists from realizing their malevolent objectives.”

According to Iranian authorities, the attack targeted the provincial judiciary department in Sistan and Baluchestan Province and was perpetrated by a group alleged to be linked to Israel. Security forces swiftly responded and neutralized the assailants at the scene.

Aref extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and urged security and intelligence institutions to conduct a comprehensive investigation and keep the public informed of its findings. He also called on the Health Ministry and medical teams to provide full care to the wounded.

He emphasized Iran’s longstanding suffering at the hands of terrorism and criticized the silence of international human rights advocates in the face of such crimes.

