Iranian Interior Minister orders investigation into deadly Zahedan terror attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has ordered a full investigation into a terrorist assault targeting the Judiciary building in the southeastern city of Zahedan, located in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Speaking by phone with provincial governor Mansour Bijar on Saturday, Momeni extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Zahedan. He called on local authorities to thoroughly examine all aspects of the attack and ensure appropriate follow-up.

According to IRNA, the minister also urged officials to attend to the wounded and support the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The attack, carried out by armed terrorists during the morning rush hour, claimed the lives of six people—including three members of the courthouse security team—and injured 22 others. Security forces engaged in clashes with the assailants, resulting in the deaths of three terrorists.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. The operation began with targeted fire on the Judiciary building and then escalated to indiscriminate shootings against nearby civilians.

Zahedan and the surrounding border regions have experienced sporadic violence in recent years, often involving militant groups operating near Iran’s frontiers with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Jaish al-Adl was previously behind a deadly ambush in Taftan County in October 2024, which killed 10 police officers—one of the deadliest incidents in the province in recent months.

