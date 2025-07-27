Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Zahedan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, has strongly condemned the terrorist assault that struck the Judiciary building in Zahedan, southeastern Iran, on Saturday.

According to IRNA, the attack resulted in the death and injury of several innocent civilians, tragically including a mother and her infant. Baqaei extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed wishes for a swift and full recovery to those wounded.

He further affirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s unwavering commitment to identifying all those involved in orchestrating and carrying out the attack, stressing that they will be pursued, tried, and held fully accountable.

