Iran’s Judiciary Chief vows justice after deadly Zahedan terror attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has extended his condolences over the deaths of several people in a terrorist attack in the southeastern city of Zahedan, promising punishment of the perpetrators.

Mohseni-Ejei issued a message late on Saturday after six people lost their lives in the attack on the provincial judiciary department in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, earlier in the day.

The terrorist attack, which killed and injured a number of ordinary citizens and security personnel of the judiciary department, was truly distressing and sorrowful, he said in the message, according to the Judiciary’s media office.

“Undoubtedly, such harassing and brutal actions, which are carried out directly by elements of separatist groups, are a continuation of the failed and desperate American-Zionist project to create unrest in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mohseni-Ejei said.

He urged all relevant security and military bodies to identify both the perpetrators and those behind the scenes of the Zahedan terrorist attack, and hand them over to the Judiciary so that these criminals are dealt decisively.

Armed terrorists attacked the provincial judiciary department in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday morning. Officials said the attack, carried out by an Israel-linked team, left at least six people dead. They said all three members of the group were neutralized.

Alireza Daliri, deputy law enforcement commander in the province, told IRNA that members of the terrorist team, posing as clients, attempted to enter the Zahedan Judiciary Department. Upon identifying the threat, security forces engaged in a clash that resulted in the neutralization of the assailants, he said.

Daliri added that two attackers were killed in a nearby street while attempting to flee, and the third was killed before he could detonate a grenade. The explosion resulted in several civilian deaths, including a mother and a one-year-old child, Daliri said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Zahedan put the death toll at six. In a separate statement, it said that 22 others were injured in the attack, with most of the casualties being ordinary citizens.

